MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – New construction is planned for the center of campus at Northern Michigan University. Supplementing the $19.1 million project is $13.4 million in funding which was part of the supplemental appropriations bill signed by Governor Whitmer on Monday.

The building, which will house the College of Business will be known as the Northern Enterprise Center.

“My faculty and I are thrilled with the news of capital outlay funding for a College of Business space,” said Dean and Department Head Carol Johnson. “This appropriation will benefit our students and enable the college to deliver a state-of-the-art business education and programming. It is transformational.”

In a news release from the university, President Brock Tessman said the project is part of NMU’s Campus Master Plan. That plan incudes the upcoming demolition of Gries residene hall, reducing NMU’s carbon footprint and operating costs. The construction of the new facility is also designed to complete a link between numerous buildings at the center of campus and allow students to move between them in the winter without having to go outside.

“The Northern Enterprise Center’s planned location in the heart of campus—as an addition to the C.B. Hedgcock Building—will bring students close to support operations with better access to advising, tutoring, first-generation student services and resources,” Tessman said. “It also provides greater access to faculty, whose offices are currently in Cohodas Hall, and creates opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration with other departments. We are thankful to Governor Whitmer and the Legislature, including Rep. Jenn Hill, for their support in allowing us to move forward with this important project.”

The aim of the Northern Enterprise Center is to create more opportunities for internships and work scholars programs where students can earn class credits, while getting paid to work and learn. The hope is that by providing more opportunities that there is a higher chance of graduates staying in the Upper Peninsula.

“Working behind the scenes with the College of Business, we have seen firsthand the dedication and passion that each member brings to the NMU campus,” said graduate assistants Rob McCormick and Jonas Vorbau in a joint statement. “The facilities and technology that support the incredible faculty and staff should act as a tool for offering the best education possible to students. Any forward-thinking organization must invest in technology and facilities that evolve with the company to meet the needs of employees and consumers alike. A space unique to the College of Business that offers improved collaborative spaces, educational spaces and current technology will be extremely beneficial to the faculty and students.”

NMU Vice President for Finance and Administration Gavin Leach said the next phase will be programming and schematic design. That step could take a year or more to get the proper approval, plans, and permits. Once construction begins, it could take another year to complete.