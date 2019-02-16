15 racers begin their journey on the UP200

Follow @WJMN_Local3//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

MARQUETTE — It may have been a cold night for us humans but the UP200 sled dogs were born for this weather and they sure were ready to race. 15 teams of 12 dogs left downtown Marquette tonight for a 238-mile journey to Grand Marais and back and the yoopers certainly came out to celebrate the mushers as they left the start line.

Some special guests were also present. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist both traveled to Marquette to experience the UP200.

Governor Whitmer, pumped up the crowd saying, “Use your lungs, it keeps you warm. Hello everyone! I am thrilled to be back here in Marquette but on this trip I am not jumping in Lake Superior. The UP200 is such a wonderful event a way to showcase some of the amazing things that we have to offer as a state because this is the greatest state in the nation right?”

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist brought his wife and two children to the race. He said, “…But also with my own family all the way up here from Detroit, Michigan because we wanted to see the UP200. I convinced my children that these were the coolest dogs they would ever lay eyes on.”

The Jackpine 30 race begins tomorrow at 10am in Gwinn. Racers completing the Midnight Run will be returning to Marquette tomorrow afternoon/evening.

A full schedule of events can be found here.