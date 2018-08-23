2,500 students move back to NMU campus for official move-in day Video

MARQUETTE-- Moving to college for the first time can be a mix of emotions for students and their families and it was no different at today's move-in day at NMU.

"As a parent I think it's awesome to see your kid get out on their own and use some of the skills that we've embedded in them throughout their informative years," said Neil Bitzer, parent of a freshman.

Many of today's students will be moving into a brand new building.

"We've been two years in construction," said Jeff Korpi, Director of Housing and Residence Life, NMU. "We've opened phase one and two last year but know we're here with phase three in completion and it's just so exciting for so many folks on campus and students to be able to move in to a brand new building."

The new building is called 'The Woods' and it's the university's first residence hall complex in over 50 years. Today, between eight residence halls, about 2,500 students are moving in.

"We expect about 1,400 freshmen in total moving on campus sometime today and tomorrow," said Korpi.

The school says moving off to college can be an intimidating time. They say they're ready to help students feel included in this new phase of life.

"I asked out RAs one day at lunch," said Fritz Erickson, NMU President. "I said so tell me what it is that you do as an RA. And without skipping a beat, they said our job is to make sure everyone is included. That we don't let people sit in their dorm rooms by themselves. We get people involved. We want them being part of the community."

Events are being held the next couple of days to welcome new and returning students to campus.