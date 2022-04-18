LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced the recipients of 20 grants to small businesses in 19 Michigan communities on Monday.

The grants were awarded through MEDC’s Match on Main (MoM) program, which provides funding to communities that participate as a select and master level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are a Certified Redevelopment Ready community. The communities in turn award grants of up to $25,000 to eligible businesses seeking support.

Two U.P. companies, Peace Pie Company in Marquette and Keweenaw Coffee Works in Houghton, were each awarded $25,000 grants.

The grants are able to be used by the business for eligible expenses that support technical assistance, interior building renovations, permanent or semi-permanent activation of an outdoor space, and permanent or semi-permanent business infrastructure related to COVID-19 recovery efforts. Additionally, other working capital needs such as marketing needs and inventory expenses are eligible. Other needs identified by the business and supported by the local community are also considered.

“Michigan’s unique downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants, we are helping small businesses in both peninsulas by investing in bustling commercial districts for people to visit, shop, and dine in, attracting more talent and new investments,” Whitmer said. “These grants will help our cities and towns continue to grow and thrive, building on our ongoing economic momentum. Currently, Michigan’s unemployment rate is 4.4% and we have experienced 11 straight months of job growth, adding 174,000 jobs year over year in March. We will keep our foot on the gas to grow our economy, create more jobs, and invest in small businesses.”

In total, $491,834 in grants were announced with the goal to support small local businesses to create resiliency and strengthen downtowns in the state. The grants are expected to create or retain 135 full-time jobs, and the projects are expected to generate a total private investment of more than $2.9 million.

The full list of recipients is as follows:

City of Marquette Peace Pie Company, LLC – $25,000

City of Houghton Keweenaw Coffee Works, LLC – $25,000

City of Cadillac Delightful Investments, LLC – $25,000

Traverse City Northern Blooms Montessori – $25,000

Village of Roscommon Gardners Jewelry – $25,000

City of Alpena J&J Enterprise Inc – $25,000

Grand Haven Main Street Lucy’s Market, Inc – $25,000

City of Hart Lakeside Rehab Family Fitness & Wellness – $25,000

City of Saginaw – DDA READ Association of Saginaw County – $25,000

City of Mt. Pleasant (Middle Michigan Development Authority) Pure Vitality Juice Bar – $25,000

City of Laingsburg Fulford Investments/ Bonnie Lucille Hair Studio – $24,534

City of Owosso Aviator Jayne, LLC – $25,000

Old Town Commercial Association Lansing Elderly Instruments, Inc. – $24,300

Downtown Lansing Inc. A Novel Concept LLC – $25,000

Three Rivers Useless Creatures, LLC – $25,000

Coldwater El Taco Loco Mexican Taqueria – $18,000

Howell Uptown Coffeehouse Inc. – $25,000

City of Tecumseh Tecumseh Bread and Pastry – $25,000

Dearborn – West Dearborn DDA Trio Restaurant Group LLC – $25,000

Southwest Detroit Business Association Elda’s LLC – $25,000