MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinaw City community rallied together to help more than 200 elementary students from Pickford and their chaperones who were stranded in the city Wednesday after falling ice closed the Mackinac Bridge.

“What I witnessed tonight was the power of community!” State Rep. John Damoose said in a Facebook post.

According to Damoose, owner Enzo Lieghio and his family opened the Mackinaw Beach and Bay Hotel to the children despite the hotel being closed for the winter.

“By the time I got there, the kids and their chaperones were being safely brought in to their nice warm hotel, and local businesses and people were bringing hot pizzas and snacks to take care of them,” Damoose said.

Damoose also acknowledged the helpfulness of the state police and Bryce Tracy of Mackinac County 911 and Emergency Management.

The bridge eventually reopened and the students were on their way home by Thursday morning.