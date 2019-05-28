2019 Marquette Trails Festival schedule of events

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE -- The Marquette Trail Festival is returning for another year. The festival is part of the Noquemanon Trail Networks (NTN) 501c3 and proceeds from the event are donated back into the trails systems for new trails, maintenance, and community events.

The 2018 Marquette Trails Festival raised $13,813 to donate back to the NTN. Last year 578 participants competed in everything from a cross country mountain bike race to a 5k trail run. There are also events specifically for kids as well as a bonfire and social gathering.

Whether you're a racer, a volunteer, or you just want to spectate the Marquette Trails Festival would love to have you as a part of the crew.

2019 Schedule of Events:

Friday June 21st 3-4:30pm - Registration for Dual Slalom only @ Marquette Mountain 4pm - Youth Dual Slalom @ Benson 4:30-8pm - Registration open @ Marquette Mountain 5:30pm - Adult Dual Slalom practice @ Benson 6:15pm - Adult Dual Slalom @ Benson 7pm - Hill Climb run @ Marquette Mountain 8:30-9:30pm - Runner presentation @ Marquette Mountain 9:45pm - DS & Hill Climb awards, movie & social @ Marquette Mountain

Saturday June 22nd 7am-4pm - Registration open @ Marquette Mountain 8am - Twin Peaks trail run @ Marquette Mountain 9am - 5k run @ Marquette Mountain 11am - Youth run @ South Trails Pavillion 11:30am - Awards for running events @ Marquette Mountain 1 2:15pm - Enduro racer meeting @ Marquette Mountain 12:30-6:30pm - Enduro @ Marquette Mountain 6-8pm - Registration for Criterium only @ Rippling River Resort & Campground 6:30pm - Food vendors @ Rippling River Resort & Campground 8:00pm - Criterium @ Rippling River Resort & Campground 8:15pm - Band @ Rippling River Resort & Campground 9:45pm - Enduro & Crit awards @ Rippling River Resort & Campground

Sunday June 23rd 7am-1:30pm - Registration open @ Marquette Mountain 8am Youth - XC bike @ Marquette Mountain 9am - Short XC @ Marquette Mountain 9:30am - Long XC @ Forestville Trailhead 10am - DH practice - lifts open @ Marquette Mountain 1pm - XC bike awards @ Marquette Mountain 1:30pm - DH racer meeting @ Marquette Mountain 2pm - DH @ Marquette Mountain 4:30pm - DH awards @ Marquette Mountain



For more information about this year's Marquette Trails Festival, visit www.MarquetteTrailsFestival.com or the Marquette Trails Facebook page.