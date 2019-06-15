2019 U.P. Energy Summit brings industry experts together

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE — Today at the 2019 U.P. Energy Summit, representatives from energy and power companies across the region talked about the changing landscape of energy.

The meeting helped to create a conversation on energy issues between industries and state departments.

Representatives say they are working hard to make sure we the consumers have good reliable energy.

Brett French, from the Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) says, ” the average person watching today should know we’re hard at work coming up with solutions that will provide reliable, affordable, dependable energy many years to come to all those that reside here in area code 906.”

The all-day conference included updates from UPPCO, the Michigan Public Service Commission, SEMCO, and Enbridge.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today appointments to the UP Energy Task Force. Find out more here. 12 of the 19 appointees are from the U.P.