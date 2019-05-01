Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MUNISING -- The Michigan State Police Negaunee Post, Alger County Sheriff’s Department, and Munising City Police Department are hosting the 2019 Upper Peninsula Peace Officers Memorial. This ceremony will be held at the Munising High School on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. The purpose of this event is to honor the memory of fallen officers, having made the ultimate sacrifice in their services to the public. The ceremony includes recognition of fallen officers in the Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin bordering agencies, Ontario bordering agencies, and Upper Peninsula natives.

Attendees will experience a law enforcement processional, the roll call of fallen officers, the laying of the wreath, a performance of taps, a rifle salute, and a keynote speech by retired Ionia County Sheriff Terrence Jungel.

The Michigan State Police and Alger County Law Enforcement Community invite all media outlets and area citizens to attend and join us in honoring fallen officers and support the families left behind.