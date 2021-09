GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Up North Lodge will be hosting 2021 Bike Night on Sunday, September 19 at 3 p.m.

There will be bean bags, buckets, raffles, and a 50/50 toss. Grand Design Band will begin playing on the patio at 4 p.m.

Sunday’s event is to support the Special Olympics of Michigan.

