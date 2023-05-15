MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market (DMFM) is set to hold the first Saturday market of the 2023 season this Saturday, May 20.

The event will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Marquette Commons, located at 112 S 3rd St in Marquette.

The 2023 market will include six additional booths to check out. You’ll be able to choose from fresh and locally grown seasonal produce, baked goods, locally raised meat and eggs, kombucha, coffee, bread, hot sauce, and more. Artisan vendors offer handcrafted goods like soaps, lotions, jewelry, woodworking products, and knitter products. The market’s Information Booth will be located under the overhang, near the commons building.

“It’s been a long winter and we are excited to be back at the start of the market season,” said Sara Johnson, Market Manager. “There’s a lot of new offerings this year that I think customers and shoppers will appreciate!”

The market’s Community Table will return, in addition to the new free Community Table. Organizers say the new table is available at no cost to local organizations and groups whose mission aligns with local food and local art values.

The Master Gardners will be at the free Community Table during the market’s first few weeks to help answer questions about plant starts and other aspects of beginning to garden during 2023. Interested groups can to submit an application to reserve the free Community Table at www.mqtfarmersmarket.com/apply.

During 2023, the Saturday Morning Market will run from May 20 – November 18, while the Wednesday Evening Market will run June 21 – August 30 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

You can find a market map for each week here.

Shoppers can purchase gift cards on the market’s website, which can be redeemed in-person at the Information Booth during market hours. The DMFM will continue to accept a wide array of food assistance programs including EBT Bridge Card, P-EBT Card, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project FRESH, Sr. Project FRESH, and Food as Medicine vouchers. More information about accepted forms of payment can be found on the DMFM website at www.mqtfarmersmarket.com/paymentoptions.

To stay up to date with the market, you can checkout the DMFM website or Facebook page.