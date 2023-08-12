UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – One of the largest fundraisers for Special Olympics Michigan is happening next month.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a run for law enforcement members that goes 750 miles from Copper Harbor to Bell Isle in Detroit. It starts September 11 and runs through September 15. Also, during that week, there are smaller community runs around the state to raise additional funds for Special Olympics.

“This supports Special Olympics Michigan so all our athletes can compete in sports that they love at no cost to them or their family, which is huge,” said Carla White, an organizer of the Marquette and Munising Law Enforcement Torch Run. “It helps support the summer games, winter games, fall games, and we also send athletes to international games, which we just did in Berlin, Germany back in June.”

There are several runs throughout the U.P. during that week. Anyone is welcome to come out to run or walk and support the cause.

Registration is $30. For more information, dates, locations and to register, you can go to their website here.