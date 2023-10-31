UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Players from Manistique and Ishpeming made a big showing on this season’s all-conference roster, including Mya Hemmer, the only 10th grader to make the cut for the 1st team.
Player of the Year
Manistique Senior Emma Jones – Setter
Coach of the Year
Manistique Coach Amy Nixon
1st Team
- Negaunee Senior Ashley Ball – Outside Hitter
- Manistique Junior Kamry Flodin – Libero
- Ishpeming Sophomore Mya Hemmer – Middle Blocker
- Manistique Senior Danielle Lund – Middle Blocker
- Westwood Senior Megan Marta – Outside Hitter
- Manistique Senior Ella Schuetter – Middle Blocker
2nd Team
- Iron Mountain Senior Emily Copley – Middle Blocker
- Manistique Junior Leah Goudreau – Outside Hitter
- Negaunee Senior Rylee Hanner – Setter
- Gladstone Sophomore Lillie Johnson – Middle Blocker
- Ishpeming Senior Payton Manninen – Setter
- Ishpeming Senior Addison Morton – Middle Blocker
Honorable Mention
- Negaunee Junior Maddie Beaudry – Middle Blocker
- Manistique Junior Clara Cunningham – Rightside Hitter
- Iron Mountain Senior Izzy Lewis – Setter/Defensive Specialist
- Iron Mountain Junior Macy Linsenbigler – Middle Blocker/Rightside Hitter
- Gwinn Senior Grace Woods – Defensive Specialist
- Gwinn Senior Addyson Sayen – Setter
All Defensive Team
- Manistique Sophomore Maya Carlson – Defensive Specialist
- Manistique Junior Kamry Flodin – Libero
- Westwood Senior Marjorie Hair – Libero
- Ishpeming Sophomore Mya Hemmer – Middle Blocker
- Negaunee Senior Marisa Hird – Libero
- Ishpeming Junior Sonja Kiviniemi – Libero
- Iron Mountain Junior Gigi Sampoll-Torres – Libero