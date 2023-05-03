NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2023 Teal Lake Melt-Down competition came to an end over the weekend as the replica mine shaft headframe that sits on the lake’s ice sank through at 4:08 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

The winning guess belongs to Pam Johnson of Negaunee, who guessed 4:14 p.m. on April 29.

Johnson will be presented a prize of $2586. The prize is funded through $5 tickets bought by the public, with all other proceeds raised helping fund the Negaunee Lions Club and the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC).

Video surveillance of the melt-down was provided by Range Telecommunications, who monitored the site for the exact time the head-frame sank. The structure will be recovered by the Marquette County Search and Rescue Team as part of its annual training.

This marks the competition’s seventh year held by the Negaunee Lions Club, and fifth year with GINCC as a partner. Both organizations express thanks for the public’s support.