27th annual Trenary Outhouse Classic this weekend

TRENARY, Mich. (WJMN) — A yearly tradition is back Saturday in the town of Trenary.

Their annual Outhouse Classic is a fun event for spectators and competitors.

Two racers get to design an outhouse from cardboard, wood, plastic, or anything that will help their team make it down Main Street.

“The clouds always seem to part for us on that day and it always shines when the races start and everybody gets to be with people that haven’t seen in a really long time. You start to make friends from different areas. It helps break up the monotony of winter. Everybody is getting a little cabin fever. You just watch some people do some cooky stuff when they race,” said Mimi Cady, President of the Trenary Outhouse Classic.

All proceeds from this event will go back to Trenary for any upgrades the community may need.

For more information on the 27th annual Trenary Outhouse Classic, click here.