27th annual Trenary Outhouse Classic this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Trenary Outhouse Classic

Photo courtesy of Trenary Outhouse Classic website

TRENARY, Mich. (WJMN) — A yearly tradition is back Saturday in the town of Trenary.

Their annual Outhouse Classic is a fun event for spectators and competitors.

Two racers get to design an outhouse from cardboard, wood, plastic, or anything that will help their team make it down Main Street.

“The clouds always seem to part for us on that day and it always shines when the races start and everybody gets to be with people that haven’t seen in a really long time. You start to make friends from different areas. It helps break up the monotony of winter. Everybody is getting a little cabin fever. You just watch some people do some cooky stuff when they race,” said Mimi Cady, President of the Trenary Outhouse Classic.

All proceeds from this event will go back to Trenary for any upgrades the community may need.

For more information on the 27th annual Trenary Outhouse Classic, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Michigan Tech vs Northern Michigan Rivalry Weekend LIVE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michigan Tech vs Northern Michigan Rivalry Weekend LIVE"

Promoting early literacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promoting early literacy"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/28/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/28/2020"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/1/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/1/2020"

Live Report: NMU vs. MTU Hockey Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live Report: NMU vs. MTU Hockey Game"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/29/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/29/2020"