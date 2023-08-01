ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – A USDA grant in the form of $300,000 will be used to create a composting facility in Marquette County. A partnership between the City of Ishpeming and Partridge Creek Compost (PCC) helped secure the grant.

The idea is that the City of Ishpeming will contract with Partridge Creek Compost. PCC will expand its composting program to provide services to the entire Ishpeming community. That expansion would come in the form of a monitored, weekly household compost drop-off site for people who live in Ishpeming and start a pilot household compost pick up by spring 2025.

PCC is building additional composting infrastructure. The City of Ishpeming will partner with PCC via the grant funding to provide support for this transition.

“Many Ishpeming residents display environmental consciousness, and the city is exploring ways to incorporate these concepts into our governing policies and programs,” said Craig Cugini, city manager of Ishpeming. “As we investigated options surrounding our waste collection, we determined potential viable options for improvement. One such area included composting biomass solids.”

PCC launched in June 2023 and is a sister non-profit to Partridge Creek Farm. PCC’s goal is to focus on, “the diversion, collection and processing of compostable waste, further expanding the partnership with the City of Ishpeming, Ishpeming Schools, Northern Michigan University, restaurants, and other Marquette County partners and municipalities.”

“Approximately 60 percent of what goes into our county landfill consists of organic waste…waste that can be incrementally diverted, collected, and composted,” said Dan Perkins, director of Partridge Creek Compost. “Our goals with this expanded program are straightforward. We’d like to increase the intake of compostable material and develop the processing capacity to handle the additional material, all while providing informational campaigns and composting opportunities for residents and businesses.”

If you live in Ishpeming and are interested in the curbside compost pickup pilot program, sign up here.