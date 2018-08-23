32nd annual Bike to Bay Cliff a success once again Video

BIG BAY -- It's an unlikely union, motorcycles and summer camps. But it's the perfect match for these two groups. The Superior Harley Owner's Group has been raising money for Bay Cliff Health Camp for 32 years and this tonight was their annual 'Bike to Bay Cliff'.

Jim Nowak, Director of the Superior H.O.G Chapter, says, "We had our bike show in July, prior to that we did a lot of fundraising, selling bike tickets to raffle off a bike. This is the culmination of it, we're going to put together a check, deliver it to Bay Cliff Camp and have dinner with the campers there. The people that started our chapter decided to go with Bay Cliff and we've just proceeded on with that and tried to keep bringing them some money so that they can keep bringing the campers in and helping them out."

Camp Independence, a summer program for adults with disabilities, was waiting to greet the bikers as they pulled into camp. There were even some special guests that attended the very first Bay Cliff Camp 33 years ago.

Claire Lutgen, Executive Director, Bay Cliff Health Camp, says, "The H.O.Gs are really really great friends to Bay Cliff, and our campers, young and old, are always thrilled when they come up to visit. And they just continue to support us year after year after year. Bay Cliff survives and can provide the types of services that we do because of their just grateful, kind hearts."

For 32 years this group has been raising funds for Bay Cliff and after all those years they've raised over 1.3 million dollars and today was no different...raising a total of $58,935 this year.

Lutgen says that money goes towards many things at camp including paying for campers to attend for free or at a reduced price.

The Superior H.O.Gs bike to Bay Cliff twice per year, once in June during the kids camp and again in August for the adult camp and to present the check.