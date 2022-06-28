MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Folkfest, a longstanding community favorite musical event is planned to return to Manistique this July. The celebration will take place on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9 along Cedar Street in downtown Manistique.

The event will feature bands from across the UP specializing in a variety of musical genres. The event will also feature food and craft vendors, arts and crafts activities, and additional activities for kids including inflatable playgrounds and face painting.

“Folkfest is really a nice event because it not only brings family and friends to the community, but also on July 4, the holiday weekend, a lot of people stay that extra week here just so they can go to Folkfest,” said Paul Walker, a Co-Chair on the Folkfest Committee. “So it’s a nice staple for our communities. I know the businesses appreciate it, and certainly the families, because we have class reunions as well that plan around Folkfest. So it’s an amazing event for everybody.”

You can support Folkfest in the lead-up to the event by purchasing a Folkfest button from participating community businesses. By purchasing a button, the number associated with your button may be selected at the event to win prizes. You can purchase a button at the following locations in Manistique:

ACE Hardware

Lakeshore BP

Bostique

Camp & Coastal

Peoples Store

Putvin Healthmart

The Grind Coffee House

The Mustard Seed

The event also features the selection of a Folkfest Hero on Saturday morning for an individual or organization in Schoolcraft County who is a hero in their community.

A full Folkfest schedule is posted below. For updates leading up to the celebration, check out Folkfest on Facebook or on the Folkfest website.