37th annual Pigs N Heat charity hockey game drew a big supporting crowd

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The 37th annual Pigs N Heat charity hockey game was held on Wednesday. The Pigs won 7 to 4, but winning wasn’t what it was about.

“It’s really fun. The community is very appreciative. We’re very lucky to be law enforcement officers, firefighters in the community where we get so much support from the community and everybody comes out and cheers on both teams really because we’re all for the same cause essentially, so you can root for whichever team you want, nobody really cares about that as long as you come out and support the event. That’s what we care most about,” said Nate Dawson, Team Pigs, Marquette City Police Department.

The Pigs and the Heat played in front of a packed crowd at Lakeview Arena in Marquette.

“They raise a good amount of money every year and every year, they give away a lot of money,” said Officer Dawson.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of fires in our community and it’s nice to participate in a charity event that goes directly back to our community. I see the need for it when I am out working. I see people’s homes and apartments catch on fire, they lose their possessions, and they need some help and so, it’s great to be able to participate in something like this that goes directly back in helping members of Marquette.”

Over the past 37 years, this game has raised over a half-million dollars. All the money raised goes on to help local families displaced by house fires.

For the firefighters and police officers, it’s a fun opportunity to play a game that they love with fellow colleagues from all around Marquette County.

“It builds camaraderie. We have stories back and forth and most of us play in leagues together anyway, so it’s just another game,” said John Wheeler, Team Heat, Marquette Township Fire Department.

This year was Wheeler’s 12th year playing in the Pigs N Heat charity game and this was Dawson’s 19th, making him one of the veterans to this game.

“We usually try to keep it pretty mellow. It’s very rare where anybody gets chippy or any issues. Everybody is out having a good time and we’re just old, trying not to get hurt, essentially,” said Officer Dawson.

Every day, these police officers and firefighters put everything on the line for our community.

They are there for us when we need them and it showed that the community felt the same way by coming out to support them.