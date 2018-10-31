Follow @WJMN_Local3

Election Day is one week away and tonight several women were volunteering to help Scott Dianda call voters.

He's the Democratic candidate for Michigan's 38th Senate District.

Some of his priorities if elected are to better fund K through 12 schools and lower Upper Peninsula energy costs like electricity.

Tonight was called the 38 Women for 38th Senate Voter Turnout event.

Dianda says, "We're making those phone calls to get ladies involved with the process. The younger women out there to have them come and get involved because we want equal pay for equal work. We want everybody to have the same rights."

Dianda says he'd also like to grow the Upper Peninsula economy and have more jobs created.

The other candidates up for the position are Republican Ed McBroom and Wade Roberts from the Green Party.