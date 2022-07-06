UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – BISSELL Pet Foundation will host a national ‘Empty the Shelters’ event this July in an effort to provide some relief to over 250 shelters around the country struggling with a large influx of animals. Four shelters in the Upper Peninsula are set to participate in the event that will begin next week.

Empty the Shelters will run from July 11 through July 31, and will feature a reduced adoption fee rate of $50 or less for each animal. You can find an interactive map of each shelter around the country participating in the event by scrolling partway down this webpage.

The following shelters in the UP are participating:

Copper Country Humane Society Located at 501 Nara, Park Rd, Houghton, MI 49931

Menominee Animal Shelter Located at N184 Haggerson Ct, Menominee, MI 49858

Northwoods Animal Shelter Located at 930 Selden Rd, Iron River, MI 49935

Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter Located at 815 South, M-553, Gwinn, MI 49841



“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

The foundation says factors such as increased length of stay for pets, slowed adoptions, staffing issues, the current housing and rental crisis, and more have created the need to help shelters find homes for their growing number of animals.

Empty the Shelter event have helped 96,068 pets find homes in the United States and Canada since its inception in 2016. You can learn more about the event and BISSELL Pet Foundation here.