UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Independence Day is right around the corner. From parades to fireworks, here is a collected list of Fourth of July events throughout the Upper Peninsula.

Alpha (Tuesday, July 4)

  • Flag raising ceremony at 9 a.m.
  • Bloody Mary, Mimosa bar, and breakfast treats 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
  • ‘Summer in the UP’ Parade at 10 a.m.
  • Mastodon Fire Department to provide free ice cream and caramel corn at the village hall following the parade.
  • Kids games (relays, coin toss, watermelon eating contest) at 11 a.m.
  • Yooper Kiddo Land at 12 p.m. (dunk tanks, bounce and obstacle houses, face painting, games and prizes)
  • Fireworks at dusk
  • Follow Alpha MI 4th of July on Facebook for more information.

Baraga (Baraga County Lumberjack Days, Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)

  • Street dance/Royalty events on Superior Avenue in front of Wilkinson’s 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. on July 3
  • Pancake breakfast at Baraga Area Schools 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on July 4
  • 5k run at American Legion Post #444 at 8 a.m. on July 4
  • Flag raising ceremony at American Legion at 11:45 a.m. on July 4
  • Children’s parade at Baraga Armony at 12 p.m. on July 4, children’s games to follow corner of Girard Street and Superior Avenue
  • Coin Scramble at 1:30 p.m. at Superior National Bank on July 4
  • Parade at 3:30 p.m. on July 4
  • Live music by Lightning Ridge Trio at American Legion 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on July 4
  • Bean bag tournament in front of American Legion 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on July 4
  • Fireworks over Keweenaw Bay at dusk on July 4
  • For more information, click here.

Bessemer (Tuesday, July 4)

  • Poncho’s Memorial Salute at Massie Field at 6 a.m.
  • Family games and races at Massie field 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Children’s Parade at 1:30 p.m.
  • Parade in downtown Bessemer at 7 p.m.
  • Marty’s Goldenaires Concert at Massie Field at 9:15 p.m.
  • Thunder on the Mountain Fireworks Display at 10:00 p.m.
  • For more information, click here.

Curtis (Saturday, July 1 – Sunday, July 2)

  • Vendor field/beer tent 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on July 1-2 in front of Erickson Center for the Arts
  • Independence Day Golf Tournament at JB Memorial Golf Course in Germfask at 9 a.m. on July 1
  • Lions Chicken BBQ on July 2 starting at 11 a.m. at Lions Club Pavillion
  • Parade at 12:30 p.m. on July 2
  • Live Field Music at 2 p.m. at the ECA Pavillion
  • Fireworks at desk on July 2
  • For more information, click here.

Dollar Bay (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)

  • Rededication of the Honor Roll at Veterans Park Ball Field at 11 a.m. on July 3
  • Alumni basketball games at Dollar Bay High School Gym starting at 12 p.m. on July 3
  • Bouncy house, face painting, and carnival games at Veterans Park Ball Field starting at 6 p.m. on July 3
  • Free horse and wagon rides at Pioneer Park at 6 p.m. on July 3
  • Street dance from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. on July 3
  • Famous chicken barbeque at Veterans Park Ball Field starting at 10:30 a.m. on July 4
  • Parade starts at Dollar Bay High School at 12 p.m. on July 4
  • Kids games at Pioneer Park at 1 p.m. on July 4
  • Follow Dollar Bay 4th of July Celebration on Facebook for more information.

Escanaba (Tuesday, July 4)

  • Food and tent vendors starting at 11:00 a.m. at Ludington Park
  • Escanaba Public Library’s Bookmobile 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Car show at 12:00 p.m.
  • Public Safety will conduct a K9 Demonstration and Jaws of Life at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
  • Petting zoo starting at 4:00 p.m.
  • Polar Blues will be at the Karas Bandshell from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • City Band at 8:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dusk
  • Follow City of Escanaba Recreation Department on Facebook for more information.

Gladstone (Tuesday, July 4)

  • Parade from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Kiwanis Firecracker Fun, log rolling, kids games/inflatables, petting zoo, vendors, music, etc.
  • Fireworks at dusk
  • Click here for more information.

Grand Marais (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)

  • Sidewalk sales on July 3
  • Pick-up softball game behind Community Center at 1 p.m. on July 3
  • 50/50 raffles and concessions on July 3
  • Pavillion street dance 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on July 3
  • Fireworks at dusk on July 3
  • Main Street Parade at 1 p.m. on July 4
  • Water barrel fights to follow parade on July 4
  • Methodist Church pie sale to follow parade on July 4
  • Kids games in the Green Space to follow water barrel fights on July 4
  • Historical Society silent auction and kids raffle 10 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. on July 4
  • For more information, click here.

Gwinn (Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4)

  • Street Dance at Peter Nordeen Park on July 1
  • Fireworks on July 3 (Rain date is July 4)
  • 4th of July festivities at Peter Nordeen Park on July 4
  • Parade in the morning on July 4
  • For more information, click here.

Hubbell (Tuesday, July 4)

  • Parade at 10:30 a.m.
  • Lunch served at 12 p.m. at Hubbell Park
  • Sports program and raffles at 1 p.m.
  • Follow Hubbell Fire Department on Facebook for more information.

Iron Mountain/Kingsford (Tuesday, July 4)

Ishpeming (Saturday, July 1)

  • Daryl Champion Kids Bike Parade at 9:30 a.m.
  • Community parade at 10:30 a.m.
  • Community picnic at 12 p.m.
  • Fireworks at 10:33 p.m.
  • Alumni softball July 1-4
  • Click here for more information.

Lake Linden (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)

  • Vendors, food, drinks, games, and music starts at 4 p.m. on July 3 at Lake Linden Village Park
  • Fireworks over the bay at dusk on July 3
  • Grand Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on July 4, and goes from 10th Street to the Village Park
  • You can find more information here.

Manistique (Saturday, July 1 – Saturday July 8)

  • Parade starts at 12:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dusk on July 8 in conjunction with Folk Fest (July 7-8)
  • For more information, click here.

Marquette (Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4)

  • Yankee Doodle Dash 10-mile race or 5K run/walk on Saturday, July 1 at Silver Creek Church in Harvey starting at 8 a.m. Click here to register.
  • International Food Fest July 2-July 4 at Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. each day. More information can be found here.
  • Boat parade on Monday, July 3 at Lower Harbor Park beginning at 9:30 p.m. Weather date is July 4.
  • Fireworks on July 3 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park at dusk
  • Laser light show will take place on July 3, synchronized with a traditional firework display and again on Tuesday, July 4, as a solo display. The shows will begin at 10:40 p.m. at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.
  • Parade on July 4 at 2 p.m.
  • For more information, please visit marquettefourth.com.

Menominee (Tuesday, July 4)

  • Food and kid activities from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Great Lakes Marina and Band Shell on First Street
  • Crafts and facepainting 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Michigan Shivers Band 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dusk
  • For more information, click here.

Munising (Tuesday, July 4)

  • Freedom Fun Run/Walk 5K from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Binsfield Bayshore Park. Click here to register.
  • Flag rising at 10 a.m.
  • Parade at 12 p.m.
  • Watermelon eating contest at the gazebo starting at 2:45 p.m.
  • Free ice cream at 4:15 p.m.
  • Water fight by Munising Volunteer Fire Department at 4:30 p.m.
  • Grease pole at the dock at 5:15 p.m.
  • Egg throwing contest and National Anthem at the gazebo at 8 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dark
  • Follow Munising 4th of July on Facebook for more information.

Naubinway (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)

  • Kiddie Parade at 7 p.m. at Naubinway Pavillion on July 3
  • Free kids’ games and snacks following parade on July 3
  • 41st annual Black Bear Run at 8 a.m. at Engadine School on July 4. To register, click here.
  • Carnival 11 a.m.- 3p.m. at Naubinway Pavillion on July 4
  • Parade at 1 p.m. on July 4
  • Fireworks at dusk on July 4
  • For more information, click here.

Norway (Tuesday, July 4)

  • Kids parade starts at 12 p.m.
  • Main parade following kids parade
  • Fireworks at dusk

Sault Ste. Marie (Tuesday, July 4)

South Range (Tuesday, July 4)

  • Flag raising at 8 a.m. at Community Hall
  • Flea Market at South Range Baseball Field Parking lot 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Old Photo Gallery at Kaleva Building 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Fun in the Park at South Range Baseball Fields 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Cornhole Toss at South Range Pub at 11 a.m.
  • KBC Brewery Tours and Sampling 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Parade at 2 p.m. on Main Street
  • Live music on Main Street 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Raffle Drawing on Main Street Stage at 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dusk at South Range Baseball Fields
  • Follow South Range 4th of July Committee on Facebook for more information.

St. Ignace (Tuesday, July 4)

  • Parade at 4 p.m.
  • Festivities at Little Bear East Arena 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Fireworks over Moran Bay at dusk
  • For more information, click here.

Wakefield (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)

  • Fireworks display at 10 p.m. on July 3
  • Parade at 1 p.m. on July 4

If we missed an event, please email us the details at news@upmatters.com.