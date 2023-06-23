UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Independence Day is right around the corner. From parades to fireworks, here is a collected list of Fourth of July events throughout the Upper Peninsula.
Alpha (Tuesday, July 4)
- Flag raising ceremony at 9 a.m.
- Bloody Mary, Mimosa bar, and breakfast treats 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- ‘Summer in the UP’ Parade at 10 a.m.
- Mastodon Fire Department to provide free ice cream and caramel corn at the village hall following the parade.
- Kids games (relays, coin toss, watermelon eating contest) at 11 a.m.
- Yooper Kiddo Land at 12 p.m. (dunk tanks, bounce and obstacle houses, face painting, games and prizes)
- Fireworks at dusk
- Follow Alpha MI 4th of July on Facebook for more information.
Baraga (Baraga County Lumberjack Days, Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)
- Street dance/Royalty events on Superior Avenue in front of Wilkinson’s 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. on July 3
- Pancake breakfast at Baraga Area Schools 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on July 4
- 5k run at American Legion Post #444 at 8 a.m. on July 4
- Flag raising ceremony at American Legion at 11:45 a.m. on July 4
- Children’s parade at Baraga Armony at 12 p.m. on July 4, children’s games to follow corner of Girard Street and Superior Avenue
- Coin Scramble at 1:30 p.m. at Superior National Bank on July 4
- Parade at 3:30 p.m. on July 4
- Live music by Lightning Ridge Trio at American Legion 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on July 4
- Bean bag tournament in front of American Legion 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on July 4
- Fireworks over Keweenaw Bay at dusk on July 4
- For more information, click here.
Bessemer (Tuesday, July 4)
- Poncho’s Memorial Salute at Massie Field at 6 a.m.
- Family games and races at Massie field 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Children’s Parade at 1:30 p.m.
- Parade in downtown Bessemer at 7 p.m.
- Marty’s Goldenaires Concert at Massie Field at 9:15 p.m.
- Thunder on the Mountain Fireworks Display at 10:00 p.m.
- For more information, click here.
Curtis (Saturday, July 1 – Sunday, July 2)
- Vendor field/beer tent 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on July 1-2 in front of Erickson Center for the Arts
- Independence Day Golf Tournament at JB Memorial Golf Course in Germfask at 9 a.m. on July 1
- Lions Chicken BBQ on July 2 starting at 11 a.m. at Lions Club Pavillion
- Parade at 12:30 p.m. on July 2
- Live Field Music at 2 p.m. at the ECA Pavillion
- Fireworks at desk on July 2
- For more information, click here.
Dollar Bay (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)
- Rededication of the Honor Roll at Veterans Park Ball Field at 11 a.m. on July 3
- Alumni basketball games at Dollar Bay High School Gym starting at 12 p.m. on July 3
- Bouncy house, face painting, and carnival games at Veterans Park Ball Field starting at 6 p.m. on July 3
- Free horse and wagon rides at Pioneer Park at 6 p.m. on July 3
- Street dance from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. on July 3
- Famous chicken barbeque at Veterans Park Ball Field starting at 10:30 a.m. on July 4
- Parade starts at Dollar Bay High School at 12 p.m. on July 4
- Kids games at Pioneer Park at 1 p.m. on July 4
- Follow Dollar Bay 4th of July Celebration on Facebook for more information.
Escanaba (Tuesday, July 4)
- Food and tent vendors starting at 11:00 a.m. at Ludington Park
- Escanaba Public Library’s Bookmobile 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Car show at 12:00 p.m.
- Public Safety will conduct a K9 Demonstration and Jaws of Life at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
- Petting zoo starting at 4:00 p.m.
- Polar Blues will be at the Karas Bandshell from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- City Band at 8:30 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- Follow City of Escanaba Recreation Department on Facebook for more information.
Gladstone (Tuesday, July 4)
- Parade from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Kiwanis Firecracker Fun, log rolling, kids games/inflatables, petting zoo, vendors, music, etc.
- Fireworks at dusk
- Click here for more information.
Grand Marais (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)
- Sidewalk sales on July 3
- Pick-up softball game behind Community Center at 1 p.m. on July 3
- 50/50 raffles and concessions on July 3
- Pavillion street dance 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on July 3
- Fireworks at dusk on July 3
- Main Street Parade at 1 p.m. on July 4
- Water barrel fights to follow parade on July 4
- Methodist Church pie sale to follow parade on July 4
- Kids games in the Green Space to follow water barrel fights on July 4
- Historical Society silent auction and kids raffle 10 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. on July 4
- For more information, click here.
Gwinn (Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4)
- Street Dance at Peter Nordeen Park on July 1
- Fireworks on July 3 (Rain date is July 4)
- 4th of July festivities at Peter Nordeen Park on July 4
- Parade in the morning on July 4
- For more information, click here.
Hubbell (Tuesday, July 4)
- Parade at 10:30 a.m.
- Lunch served at 12 p.m. at Hubbell Park
- Sports program and raffles at 1 p.m.
- Follow Hubbell Fire Department on Facebook for more information.
Iron Mountain/Kingsford (Tuesday, July 4)
- Parade starts at 9 a.m. in front of the gazebo park by Balsam Street and ends in front of VA hospital.
- Follow Iron Mountain-Kingsford 4th of July Parade on Facebook for more information.
Ishpeming (Saturday, July 1)
- Daryl Champion Kids Bike Parade at 9:30 a.m.
- Community parade at 10:30 a.m.
- Community picnic at 12 p.m.
- Fireworks at 10:33 p.m.
- Alumni softball July 1-4
- Click here for more information.
Lake Linden (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)
- Vendors, food, drinks, games, and music starts at 4 p.m. on July 3 at Lake Linden Village Park
- Fireworks over the bay at dusk on July 3
- Grand Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on July 4, and goes from 10th Street to the Village Park
- You can find more information here.
Manistique (Saturday, July 1 – Saturday July 8)
- Parade starts at 12:30 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk on July 8 in conjunction with Folk Fest (July 7-8)
- For more information, click here.
Marquette (Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4)
- Yankee Doodle Dash 10-mile race or 5K run/walk on Saturday, July 1 at Silver Creek Church in Harvey starting at 8 a.m. Click here to register.
- International Food Fest July 2-July 4 at Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. each day. More information can be found here.
- Boat parade on Monday, July 3 at Lower Harbor Park beginning at 9:30 p.m. Weather date is July 4.
- Fireworks on July 3 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park at dusk
- Laser light show will take place on July 3, synchronized with a traditional firework display and again on Tuesday, July 4, as a solo display. The shows will begin at 10:40 p.m. at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.
- Parade on July 4 at 2 p.m.
- For more information, please visit marquettefourth.com.
Menominee (Tuesday, July 4)
- Food and kid activities from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Great Lakes Marina and Band Shell on First Street
- Crafts and facepainting 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Michigan Shivers Band 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- For more information, click here.
Munising (Tuesday, July 4)
- Freedom Fun Run/Walk 5K from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Binsfield Bayshore Park. Click here to register.
- Flag rising at 10 a.m.
- Parade at 12 p.m.
- Watermelon eating contest at the gazebo starting at 2:45 p.m.
- Free ice cream at 4:15 p.m.
- Water fight by Munising Volunteer Fire Department at 4:30 p.m.
- Grease pole at the dock at 5:15 p.m.
- Egg throwing contest and National Anthem at the gazebo at 8 p.m.
- Fireworks at dark
- Follow Munising 4th of July on Facebook for more information.
Naubinway (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)
- Kiddie Parade at 7 p.m. at Naubinway Pavillion on July 3
- Free kids’ games and snacks following parade on July 3
- 41st annual Black Bear Run at 8 a.m. at Engadine School on July 4. To register, click here.
- Carnival 11 a.m.- 3p.m. at Naubinway Pavillion on July 4
- Parade at 1 p.m. on July 4
- Fireworks at dusk on July 4
- For more information, click here.
Norway (Tuesday, July 4)
- Kids parade starts at 12 p.m.
- Main parade following kids parade
- Fireworks at dusk
Sault Ste. Marie (Tuesday, July 4)
- Parade at 7 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk from new location Sanderson Field Airport
- Follow Downtown Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on Facebook for more information.
South Range (Tuesday, July 4)
- Flag raising at 8 a.m. at Community Hall
- Flea Market at South Range Baseball Field Parking lot 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Old Photo Gallery at Kaleva Building 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Fun in the Park at South Range Baseball Fields 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Cornhole Toss at South Range Pub at 11 a.m.
- KBC Brewery Tours and Sampling 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Parade at 2 p.m. on Main Street
- Live music on Main Street 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Raffle Drawing on Main Street Stage at 9 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk at South Range Baseball Fields
- Follow South Range 4th of July Committee on Facebook for more information.
St. Ignace (Tuesday, July 4)
- Parade at 4 p.m.
- Festivities at Little Bear East Arena 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Fireworks over Moran Bay at dusk
- For more information, click here.
Wakefield (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)
- Fireworks display at 10 p.m. on July 3
- Parade at 1 p.m. on July 4
If we missed an event, please email us the details at news@upmatters.com.