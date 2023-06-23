UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Independence Day is right around the corner. From parades to fireworks, here is a collected list of Fourth of July events throughout the Upper Peninsula.

Alpha (Tuesday, July 4)

Flag raising ceremony at 9 a.m.

Bloody Mary, Mimosa bar, and breakfast treats 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

‘Summer in the UP’ Parade at 10 a.m.

Mastodon Fire Department to provide free ice cream and caramel corn at the village hall following the parade.

Kids games (relays, coin toss, watermelon eating contest) at 11 a.m.

Yooper Kiddo Land at 12 p.m. (dunk tanks, bounce and obstacle houses, face painting, games and prizes)

Fireworks at dusk

Follow Alpha MI 4th of July on Facebook for more information.

Baraga (Baraga County Lumberjack Days, Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)

Street dance/Royalty events on Superior Avenue in front of Wilkinson’s 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. on July 3

Pancake breakfast at Baraga Area Schools 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on July 4

5k run at American Legion Post #444 at 8 a.m. on July 4

Flag raising ceremony at American Legion at 11:45 a.m. on July 4

Children’s parade at Baraga Armony at 12 p.m. on July 4, children’s games to follow corner of Girard Street and Superior Avenue

Coin Scramble at 1:30 p.m. at Superior National Bank on July 4

Parade at 3:30 p.m. on July 4

Live music by Lightning Ridge Trio at American Legion 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on July 4

Bean bag tournament in front of American Legion 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on July 4

Fireworks over Keweenaw Bay at dusk on July 4

For more information, click here.

Bessemer (Tuesday, July 4)

Poncho’s Memorial Salute at Massie Field at 6 a.m.

Family games and races at Massie field 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Children’s Parade at 1:30 p.m.

Parade in downtown Bessemer at 7 p.m.

Marty’s Goldenaires Concert at Massie Field at 9:15 p.m.

Thunder on the Mountain Fireworks Display at 10:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Curtis (Saturday, July 1 – Sunday, July 2)

Vendor field/beer tent 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on July 1-2 in front of Erickson Center for the Arts

Independence Day Golf Tournament at JB Memorial Golf Course in Germfask at 9 a.m. on July 1

Lions Chicken BBQ on July 2 starting at 11 a.m. at Lions Club Pavillion

Parade at 12:30 p.m. on July 2

Live Field Music at 2 p.m. at the ECA Pavillion

Fireworks at desk on July 2

For more information, click here.

Dollar Bay (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)

Rededication of the Honor Roll at Veterans Park Ball Field at 11 a.m. on July 3

Alumni basketball games at Dollar Bay High School Gym starting at 12 p.m. on July 3

Bouncy house, face painting, and carnival games at Veterans Park Ball Field starting at 6 p.m. on July 3

Free horse and wagon rides at Pioneer Park at 6 p.m. on July 3

Street dance from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. on July 3

Famous chicken barbeque at Veterans Park Ball Field starting at 10:30 a.m. on July 4

Parade starts at Dollar Bay High School at 12 p.m. on July 4

Kids games at Pioneer Park at 1 p.m. on July 4

Follow Dollar Bay 4th of July Celebration on Facebook for more information.

Escanaba (Tuesday, July 4)

Food and tent vendors starting at 11:00 a.m. at Ludington Park

Escanaba Public Library’s Bookmobile 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Car show at 12:00 p.m.

Public Safety will conduct a K9 Demonstration and Jaws of Life at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Petting zoo starting at 4:00 p.m.

Polar Blues will be at the Karas Bandshell from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

City Band at 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk

Follow City of Escanaba Recreation Department on Facebook for more information.

Gladstone (Tuesday, July 4)

Parade from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kiwanis Firecracker Fun, log rolling, kids games/inflatables, petting zoo, vendors, music, etc.

Fireworks at dusk

Click here for more information.

Grand Marais (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)

Sidewalk sales on July 3

Pick-up softball game behind Community Center at 1 p.m. on July 3

50/50 raffles and concessions on July 3

Pavillion street dance 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on July 3

Fireworks at dusk on July 3

Main Street Parade at 1 p.m. on July 4

Water barrel fights to follow parade on July 4

Methodist Church pie sale to follow parade on July 4

Kids games in the Green Space to follow water barrel fights on July 4

Historical Society silent auction and kids raffle 10 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. on July 4

For more information, click here.

Gwinn (Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4)

Street Dance at Peter Nordeen Park on July 1

Fireworks on July 3 (Rain date is July 4)

4th of July festivities at Peter Nordeen Park on July 4

Parade in the morning on July 4

For more information, click here.

Hubbell (Tuesday, July 4)

Parade at 10:30 a.m.

Lunch served at 12 p.m. at Hubbell Park

Sports program and raffles at 1 p.m.

Follow Hubbell Fire Department on Facebook for more information.

Iron Mountain/Kingsford (Tuesday, July 4)

Parade starts at 9 a.m. in front of the gazebo park by Balsam Street and ends in front of VA hospital.

Follow Iron Mountain-Kingsford 4th of July Parade on Facebook for more information.

Ishpeming (Saturday, July 1)

Daryl Champion Kids Bike Parade at 9:30 a.m.

Community parade at 10:30 a.m.

Community picnic at 12 p.m.

Fireworks at 10:33 p.m.

Alumni softball July 1-4

Click here for more information.

Lake Linden (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)

Vendors, food, drinks, games, and music starts at 4 p.m. on July 3 at Lake Linden Village Park

Fireworks over the bay at dusk on July 3

Grand Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on July 4, and goes from 10th Street to the Village Park

You can find more information here.

Manistique (Saturday, July 1 – Saturday July 8)

Parade starts at 12:30 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk on July 8 in conjunction with Folk Fest (July 7-8)

For more information, click here.

Marquette (Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4)

Yankee Doodle Dash 10-mile race or 5K run/walk on Saturday, July 1 at Silver Creek Church in Harvey starting at 8 a.m. Click here to register.

International Food Fest July 2-July 4 at Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. each day. More information can be found here.

Boat parade on Monday, July 3 at Lower Harbor Park beginning at 9:30 p.m. Weather date is July 4.

Fireworks on July 3 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park at dusk

Laser light show will take place on July 3, synchronized with a traditional firework display and again on Tuesday, July 4, as a solo display. The shows will begin at 10:40 p.m. at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

Parade on July 4 at 2 p.m.

For more information, please visit marquettefourth.com.

Menominee (Tuesday, July 4)

Food and kid activities from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Great Lakes Marina and Band Shell on First Street

Crafts and facepainting 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Michigan Shivers Band 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk

For more information, click here.

Munising (Tuesday, July 4)

Freedom Fun Run/Walk 5K from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Binsfield Bayshore Park. Click here to register.

Flag rising at 10 a.m.

Parade at 12 p.m.

Watermelon eating contest at the gazebo starting at 2:45 p.m.

Free ice cream at 4:15 p.m.

Water fight by Munising Volunteer Fire Department at 4:30 p.m.

Grease pole at the dock at 5:15 p.m.

Egg throwing contest and National Anthem at the gazebo at 8 p.m.

Fireworks at dark

Follow Munising 4th of July on Facebook for more information.

Naubinway (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)

Kiddie Parade at 7 p.m. at Naubinway Pavillion on July 3

Free kids’ games and snacks following parade on July 3

41st annual Black Bear Run at 8 a.m. at Engadine School on July 4. To register, click here.

Carnival 11 a.m.- 3p.m. at Naubinway Pavillion on July 4

Parade at 1 p.m. on July 4

Fireworks at dusk on July 4

For more information, click here.

Norway (Tuesday, July 4)

Kids parade starts at 12 p.m.

Main parade following kids parade

Fireworks at dusk

Sault Ste. Marie (Tuesday, July 4)

Parade at 7 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk from new location Sanderson Field Airport

Follow Downtown Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on Facebook for more information.

South Range (Tuesday, July 4)

Flag raising at 8 a.m. at Community Hall

Flea Market at South Range Baseball Field Parking lot 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Old Photo Gallery at Kaleva Building 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fun in the Park at South Range Baseball Fields 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cornhole Toss at South Range Pub at 11 a.m.

KBC Brewery Tours and Sampling 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Parade at 2 p.m. on Main Street

Live music on Main Street 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Raffle Drawing on Main Street Stage at 9 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk at South Range Baseball Fields

Follow South Range 4th of July Committee on Facebook for more information.

St. Ignace (Tuesday, July 4)

Parade at 4 p.m.

Festivities at Little Bear East Arena 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Fireworks over Moran Bay at dusk

For more information, click here.

Wakefield (Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4)

Fireworks display at 10 p.m. on July 3

Parade at 1 p.m. on July 4

If we missed an event, please email us the details at news@upmatters.com.