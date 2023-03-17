STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County are saying that not yielding to a stop sign and a lack of use of a restraint were factors in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 5-year-old.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on March 16 around 4 p.m., reports of a two-vehicle crash on County Highway X near Newton Lake Road came in. One person was reported as being partially ejected from one of the vehicles.

Authorities say that the investigation indicates that a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Kurtis Roskom from Crivitz was driving north on Newton Lake Road and stopped for the stop sign at County Highway X. Roskom then went into the intersection and collided with a vehicle going east. That vehicle was being driven by 29-year-old Dylan Klempke, who is also from Crivitz.

The crash reportedly caused Klempke’s vehicle to overturn on its side and partially eject a passenger in the rear seat. Authorities say that this passenger was not restrained.

The passenger was identified as 5-year-old Stella Klempke. She reportedly was later pronounced dead.

Failure to yield from a stop sign and lack of use of a restraint appear to be factors in the crash, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office. The crash is still under investigation.

This is the second traffic fatality in Marinette County this year.