6th annual Iron Range Roll is June 1

Connect Marquette will hold the Sixth Annual Iron Range Roll, a 16-mile point-to-point fun (but timed) bicycle race from Ishpeming to Marquette on the beautiful Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

The Roll will take place on Saturday, June 1, at 1:00 p.m.

Participants will start at the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum in Ishpeming and roll to the Marquette Commons.

An after party and awards ceremony will follow at the Ore Dock Brewing Company from 5:00-7:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the Roll will support the YMCA of Marquette County’s Youth Programs.

To learn more about the Roll or to register as a participant or volunteer, visit www.IronRangeRoll.com or contact Eric Walters at info@connectmarquette.org