9/11 quilt display travels to Bay College

ESCANABA– A large display of quilts honoring the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks opened Tuesday afternoon in Escanaba.

According to the Radio Results Network, there are more than 300 large quilts that fill the main conference center rooms and surrounding hallways on the Bay College campus.

The exhibit includes the names of all of those who died that day, as well as service dogs and pilots who perished.

“So the names are written sporadically throughout the quilts,” said Beverly Kueman, President, National 9/11 Quilt Memorial Project. “And we have the database. If someone’s looking up a name, we can walk them up right to the quilt and show them where their block is with the name of their loved one or friend.”

The exhibit is open to the public for viewing

Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The quilts arrived Tuesday morning from Arizona and will head to Traverse City on Friday.