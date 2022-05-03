UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Summer is right around the corner and if you’re looking for ways to get your kids outside, the 906 Adventure Team has many opportunities for that.

Adventure Bike Club allows kids to improve their skills as mountain bikers, and meet new kids, all while staying active. 906 Adventure Team offers groups for kids aged 5-17. Activities include drills, obstacle courses, challenges, and trail riding. In the U.P., there are Adventure Teams in Delta, Gogebic, Iron, and Marquette counties.

“There’s no shortage of kids who want to do this, and I’d say there’s no shortage of kids who need it,” said Todd Poquette, director of adventure. “There are a lot of studies that show that participation in some sort of youth team/athletic endeavor provides a positive impact on mental health. Youth mental health has never been in a, let’s say, more challenging place than it is right now coming out of two years of a pandemic.

“I think the beauty of the touchpoint that makes us unique is that this is a non-competitive co-ed program. The kids are taught to compete against themselves, period. When they’re grouped, they’re grouped by age. It’s not grouped by who’s better, and who’s not good, and that’s how a lot of the time it goes in athletics. And just on that alone, you’re sort of assigning a value to each of the kids you’re working with, we’re not here to do that.”

Adventure Bike Club registration opens on May 7 at 8 a.m. Spots are limited in all communities and reserved spots are expected to go fast. To register, click here.