906 Warrior Relief Fund invites veterans and active duty in need to apply for financial assistance

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The 906 Warrior Relief Fund has been around since 2011. It’s evolved over time and now it helps aid all veterans and active duty in the Upper Peninsula who are in need of financial assistance pay for things like rent, medical bills and utility bills.

Rich Wood with the organization spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on what they are all about.

Wood says with the COVID-19 pandemic, they expected more people to reach out to them for assistance than they have had so far. He says he wants to get the word out that this available.

For more information on 906 Warrior Relief Fund or to find and application, click here.

