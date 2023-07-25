MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Women’s Center in Marquette has been in a fixture in the community for 50 years. In the beginning, the founders were so willing to help, they would take clients into their own homes. Decades later, there is a new leader of the Women’s Center, focused on continuing that same mission.

Jennine Frazier has a background as a teacher and spent years in social services. Prior to joining the Women’s Center, Frazier served as Executive Director of Marquette Alger Resolutions Services (MARS). She said there are two programs developed during her time at MARS which she is particularly proud.

“One was the restorative practices within the school system. Setting up those programs right within the school, training children to know how to do conflict resolution and peer mediation was really a highlight of my time at MARS. and in the courts, I was really proud of our eviction diversion program, where we were able to take landlords and tenants and try to resolve the matters that were in the way of tenancy. To see if they could be resolved in one way or another and solve the problem of the landlord and tenant issues that they were facing,” said Frazier.

Frazier said the mission of the women’s center is to not only provide services in the moment and throughout the time a client might be with them. They have a proactive component to their care.

“I have been watching and caring for the women’s center for a very long time. I’m very impressed with what they do in our community, how they protect our residents, and the most vulnerable populations. They are protected and cared for. To be able to work for an organization like that, was absolutely a humbling opportunity that I am so grateful to help over there and serve in that capacity,” added Frazier.

Along with the services the Women’s Center provides, it also operates Harbor House, an emergency shelter for victims of intimate partner and non-intimate partner violence. The current shelter has 5 rooms, where they are able to accommodate 15 adults plus children. Through their programs, more than 400 people were helped over the last year, and 77 individuals and families were housed at the shelter.

“We have a really caring community that is part of the Women’s Center community. We have people that volunteer and work with us. We have people that are very generous and give us gifts through donations that help us run our shelter,” said Frazier.

The Women’s Center does receive some government funding. About 2/3 of their budget comes from that avenue. The other third helps keep the shelter open and running, along with other services the center provides.

How to Help

Pak Ratz thrift shop at 1310 S Front St in Marquette collects donations. Sales from the store go directly to providing community services.

You can volunteer here.

Classic Cars on Third is a fundraiser for the Women’s Center. That event is happening on Saturday, August 19 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. on Third Street in Marquette. You can learn more about it here.