A day of remembrance for fallen heroes

IRON MOUNTAIN — On this Memorial Day that may mean a day off from work for most Americans, it also is a national day of remembrance. Memorial Day is a day to remember the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain held their annual Memorial Day service this morning to honor those fallen heroes.

“It’s the chance for all of our nation, both veterans and non-veteran civilians to take the opportunity to just have a somber moment to recognize the fallen heroes of our nation; even though we don’t know their names and have never met them. It’s important that we honor their memory,” says Katie Maxon, Chief of Voluntary Service at Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Residents of the VA Medical Center were welcome to attend the ceremony and for some of them, it was a personal experience.

“It’s an opportunity for them to remember the friends that they served with who they have lost either in battle or over time in their lives,” adds Maxon.

