MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – An active shooter training event involving multiple UP agencies is planned at Northern Michigan University (NMU) on Wednesday, August 3. The NMU Police Department is hosting the training, which will also include members of Marquette City Police, Marquette Fire Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police.

The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The training will happen at McClintock Hall on NMU’s campus.

NMU says that the building will be closed to campus members and the general public throughout the day. Signs about the event will be placed around the facility and emergency vehicles will be parked around the building.