MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With Marquette’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop returning tonight for the first time in two years, Marquette City Police is sharing some reminders for people planning to attend. The drop will take place outside the Masonic Building in downtown Marquette. The 100 block of West Washington Street will be barricaded off in the hours leading up to the drop and afterward during the celebration.

“Bars are going to be open until 4 a.m. so there’s going to be a lot of people out and about,” said Patrick Chartier, Officer for Marquette City Police. “We want to remind the public with the different concerns for alcohol consumption throughout the event. Making sure that you’ve got your plans for getting a safe trip back to your house. There’s going to be a lot of extra patrols out and about that are going to be enforcing drunk driving and stuff like that.”

Those in attendance should plan to watch from within the barricaded street, but drivers are encouraged to be wary of pedestrians making their way to the drop location from nearby streets. While the event will take place outdoors, masks are recommended due to the crowd being contained within a small area. With a large crowd expected, it’s recommended to show up early to secure a good parking spot.

“It’s going to be a lot of people down in the 100 block of West Washington Street,” Officer Chartier said. “It’s going to get very congested. There’s going to be a lot of people so parking’s going to be an issue if you’re expecting to get a close view or be into the middle of the crowd during the ball drop you’re going to want to show up several hours in advance, I would assume.”