AG Nessel files elder abuse case in Delta County

DELTA COUNTY– Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today that her office has charged Cissy McGahan, 32, of Gladstone, with Vulnerable Adult Abuse in the 4th Degree, a misdemeanor.

McGahan was a nurse aide at Bishop Noa Home for Senior Citizens in June 2018 when she allegedly left a 94-year-old female resident unattended in the bathroom. This was contrary to explicit instructions in the resident’s care plan and resulted in the resident falling and fracturing her spine.

“Following care plans for vulnerable nursing home residents is critical,” said Attorney General Nessel. “When caregivers ignore those plans, our loved ones suffer serious injuries. My office is working tirelessly to protect their safety.”

McGahan was arraigned on the charge Tuesday, June 18, in the 94th District Court in Escanaba before Judge Steven Parks and given a $500 personal recognizance bond. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9.

This case illustrates the importance of the Elder Abuse Task Force and the need in the community for awareness, dialogue, and solutions to help eliminate elder abuse in Michigan.

Attorney General Nessel and Supreme Court Justice Megan Cavanagh kicked off their 12-community Elder Abuse Task Force Listening Tour this month, which makes a stop in Marquette from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, August 12 at Northern Michigan University.