AG Nessel Files Three Elder Abuse Cases in Kent County

LANSING – While Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel kicked off the first Elder Abuse Task Force listening tour stop in Grand Rapids this afternoon, members of her Health Care Fraud Division were charging three individuals in three separate cases with elder abuses in Kent County.

Arraigned today in Kent County’s 61st District Court by Judge Kimberly Schafer were:

Cesiah Huitron , 26, Wyoming , a certified nurse aide for Raybrook Manor nursing home. Huitorn has been charged with the misdemeanor Vulnerable Adult Abuse in the 4 th Degree arising out of an incident in July 2018 where it is alleged she did not follow a resident’s care plan and consequently dropped and injured the resident.

Kristen Chatman , 26, Grand Rapids , a certified nurse aide with Clark Retirement Community, a nursing home in Grand Rapids. Chatman has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor Vulnerable Adult Abuse in the 4 th Degree stemming from her alleged failure to follow a care plan for a resident in July 2018. The complaint alleges that Chatman caused an unreasonable risk of harm by failing to follow the resident’s care plan. The care plan required using a Hoyer lift to help transfer the resident between a bed and wheelchair, but this was not done.

Kari Ann Yakes , 44, Lake City, was appointed as temporary guardian and then full guardian and conservator for her father through the Kent County probate court in June 2018. After her appointment, contrary to the duty that was imposed on her by the probate court it is alleged Yakes spent thousands of dollars on herself and family members. Yakes is charged with Embezzlement by an Agent or Trustee $1,000.00 or more but less than $20,000.00, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000.00 fine or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.

“These three cases illustrate the incredible importance of our Elder Abuse Task Force and the need for community awareness, dialogue and solutions to help eliminate elder abuse in Michigan,” said Nessel. “Residents living in nursing homes are inherently vulnerable, incredibly dependent on others, and deserve the best care possible, which includes following their care plans which are put in place for a reason. Guardians are entrusted to safeguard, not raid, the assets of those they have been appointed to protect.”