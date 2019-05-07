Ahmed Shrine circus fundraiser Video Video

MARQUETTE -- The circus is back in town!

For more than fifty years, Ahmed Shrine's annual circus fundraiser has been touring the Upper Peninsula. The circus will be in Marquette tonight and tomorrow night and will be ending in Sault Ste. Marie next Sunday, May 12th. See the full list of dates and locations below.

"We're an international organization that takes care of kids with disabilities. They manage 22 hospitals across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. We personally here at Ahmed across the Upper Peninsula take care of about 300 kids."

All funds raised will stay in the U.P.

The show begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakeview Arena in Marquette.

Ahmed Shrine is also renaming their yearly golf fundraiser to honor the memory of one of their most prominent mebers, R. Thomas Peters, Jr. The memorial fundraiser will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Marquette Golf Club Heritage Course. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, contact the Ahmed Shrine.

2019 U.P. CIRCUS TOUR:

May 6 & 7, 2019 - Marquette, MI at the Lakeview Arena

May 8, 2019 - Iron Mountain, MI at the Mountain View Ice Arena

May 9, 2019 - Ironwood, MI at the Pat O'Donnell Civic Center

May 10, 2019 - Houghton, MI at the Macinnes Student Ice Arena

May 11, 2019 - Escanaba, MI at the Wells Sports Complex

May 12, 2019 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI at the Pullar Center

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here.