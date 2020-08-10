All U.P. youth invited to share projects in ‘U.P. 4-H Virtual Showcase’

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Like many events, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of most U.P. Fairs. This annual event is a prime opportunity for U.P. youth to showcase and sell their 4-H projects.

In light of this, Michigan State University Extension is providing the U.P. 4-H Virtual Showcase; an online platform that will support youth in their 4-H experience and continue longtime traditions. The showcase is open to all UP youth ages 5-19. Though not the same as the county fair, 4-H virtual learning showcases and auctions provide a space for hard-working youth to demonstrate their mastery of skills developed in 4-H. Through the online forum, youth will receive constructive feedback to aid in their personal and professional growth and recognition for their many accomplishments.

“As Upper Peninsula 4-H staff we are so excited to be offering the U.P. 4-H Virtual Showcase,” said Susan Kirkman, Mackinac County 4-H Program Coordinator. “The 4-H’ers in each of our counties work extremely hard on their individual projects each year. Giving them the opportunity to share what they have learned and get feedback from a judge will help them think about their goals for the future. Projects come in all shapes and sizes. Each project is more than just the final result. Along the way youth learn invaluable skills and learn more about themselves. As staff we are very happy to be able to give young people this opportunity to share what they have learned and show off some great projects.”

Liana Pepin with 4-H Youth Development spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the project.

For youth interested in taking part in the virtual showcase, registration will be open online from August 1st to August 12th, 2020 at https://fairentry.com/Fair/SignIn/14825. For more information, contact Erin Ross at 906-364-2055 or rantae@msu.edu. For a variety of helpful resources related to virtual showcases and auctions, visit extension.msu.edu/virtualshowcase.

