All you can eat fundraiser to benefit type 1 diabetes student

MARQUETTE -- Today, Monday, October 29th starting at 4pm Vango's Pizza & Cocktail Lounge is holding a special fundraiser for UPDON "Go Blue" scholarship fund.

The fundraiser is $10 per person for all you can eat pizza and pasta. All proceeds from the event will go to the UPDON "Go Blue" scholarship fund.



The scholarship will be given away in May to a Marquette Area Public Schools senior who is living with type 1 diabetes or whose life has been impacted by type 1 diabetes.

If you are interested in donating towards the scholarship but can't attend tonight, please follow the link. "Help the MSHS REDMEN 'Go Blue' for Diabetes Awareness".

