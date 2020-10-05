American Cancer Society’s Power of Pink campaign held this month to raise funds in the fight against breast cancer

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The American Cancer Society has people across the state as champions in their Power of Pink campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Susan Brogger and Jeff Larsen spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the effort.
Champions are raising funds throughout October to help aid in research to increase the survival rate of this disease.
Rebecca is also a champion in this campaign. To view her fundraising page, click here.
