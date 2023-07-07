IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s a job that often goes un-noticed, but in order to keep this favorite U.P. tradition galloping…it’s oh, so important.

“It’s a lot of work, I take a lot of pride in what I do,” says Willard “Bill” Olson, groundskeeper for the U.P. Championship Rodeo. “It’s for the competitors so they have good footing, and also the stock. When they come out, they’re digging. If it’s too hard, it’s not good. And if it’s too soft, the horses, when they cut, they’ll break a leg if it’s too deep.”

Olson is the groundskeeper for the U.P. Rodeo every year, and last year was his 50th year in the job.

“I keep coming back because I love the sport,” said Olson.

Olson’s responsible for tilling the arena, and making sure it’s to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (P.R.C.A.) specs. If the soil is not up to P.R.C.A. standards, they won’t sanction them.

“The judges…that’s one of the first things they do when they pull in; look at the arena…see how the footing is,” said Olson.

It’s hard work, but Olson says there’s one thing that makes it all worth it.

“My rodeo friends which, two friends of mine, we’re called ‘The 3 Amigos,’ they help me keep the grounds,” said Olson.

Olson and his friends, “The 3 Amigos,” work together to keep the rodeo grounds in tip-top shape. One of his amigos, John Carlson, says he called Olson years ago to get involved with the rodeo as a groundskeeper, and that his friendship with him means, “a lot, a lot of respect, a lot of respect.”

“I was approached by the U.P. Championship Rodeo board if I would be on board and help take care of the grounds and the panels and jump on board, and [I was] like, ‘hm, first of all I need to make a phone call,’ and I called Willard,” said Carlson. “I called him and I said ‘hey are you home because I have a serious question to ask you.’ And he’s like ‘absolutely stop on by.’ So we sat on out on his front deck and we had a [sarsaparilla], and his wife, Carol, came out and I approached the two of them and she said, ‘John, as long as you are involved, he can be involved.’ And we’ve been friends ever since.”

Carlson said that since him, Olson, and the other amigo, Dave Callovi, are all different ages, they’re all able to learn a lot from one another.

“He has a lot of rodeo knowledge. When he talks, people listen,” said Carlson. “We have fun, we have fun. We do a lot of work, but we have fun while we work…which makes the week go by.”

So, when you see the meticulously placed and upkept soil on rodeo weekend, you can remember not only the folks who made it that way, but that it’s just one more way the rodeo brings people together.