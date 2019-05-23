Animal welfare and law enforcement training

Follow @WJMN_Local3

GWINN — UPAWS has partnered with the Michigan Humane Society to provide a two-day training seminar to educate animal welfare professionals and law enforcement.

From handling equipment to animal law, this is an opportunity to gain some knowledge in a pet-friendly field.

Kori Tossava, Executive Director, UPAWS said, “Anybody throughout the U.P. law enforcement-wise, doesn’t just have to be Marquette County, is welcome to attend. Those classes for law enforcement are MCOLES certified, so this is really a good opportunity for professional development on specifically what to do in cases of animals and law enforcement.“

This two-day training is open to animal welfare and law enforcement professionals on a first come, first served basis. You can register for one or both of the training days.

To register for this event, click here.

On June 5th, The animal welfare training day will include Best Practices in Animal Care for Shelters and Rescues, Animal Law for Shelters and Rescues, and Humane Use of Animal Handling Equipment.

On June 6th, The law enforcement training day will include Animal Cruelty Awareness, Hoarding, Livestock & Horse Cruelty Investigations, and Animal Behavior and Handling.

There is NO COST for this training, which is generously funded by an Animal Welfare Fund grant through the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided by UPAWS and MHS.