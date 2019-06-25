Annual cemetery walking tour takes a look at Marquette area artists

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE– Dozens gathered at Marquette’s Park Cemetery today to take a step back in time during the Marquette Regional History Center’s annual cemetery walking tour.

In honor of Art Week in Marquette, this year’s tour takes you through the history of artists that made contributions in the Marquette area.

“We are highlighting artists from our past,” said Cris Osier, Executive Director, Marquette Regional History. “And they are musicians, poets, painters so all sorts of different people who helped with the arts and culture of Marquette’s past.”

There were eight stops throughout the cemetery where people learned about each artist while strolling through the cemetery.

“Well, you know our cemeteries are beautiful, in particular, Park Cemetery here,” said Osier. “They made it into a park, they called it a park and it’s really amazing and beautiful. And talking about ordinary artists who got inspiration from our community. Inspiration from the Upper Peninsula or Marquette, really connects us and ties us all together. It’s just a feel-good story, and so we’re really happy to talk about these people.”

The Marquette Regional History Center says they have events planned throughout the summer.


