Apartment fire in Kingsford

KINGSFORD - Officers from Kingsford Public Safety were dispatched to 430 Grant Street early this morning after receiving a report of a fire.

According to Kingsford Public Safety, officers arrived on scene at about 1:25 a.m. and were able to evacuate all residents of the apartment complex with the help of other local law enforcement departments and neighbors from another near-by apartment complex.

Flames could be seen coming through the roof of the complex, which contained 12 individual apartments. The fire was contained to the North West sector of the complex. Police say it is undetermined at this time if any of the residents will be able to re-establish occupancy in the apartment complex.

One officer from Kingsford Public Safety was transported by Beacon Ambulance and treated at Dickinson County Hospital for smoke inhalation. That officer was treated and later released.

Assisting at the scene were the Iron Mountain Fire Department, Iron Mountain Police Department, Michigan State Police, Kingsford Public Works Department, DTE and W/E Energies, and Red Cross.