MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market (DMFM) has announced it is accepting applications from vendors for its 2022 market season. DMFM says it is looking for farmers, growers, food producers, artisans, musicians, and local community organizations to participate, with flexible commitment options for full-time, part-time, and drop-in vendors.

The 2022 season will feature three different markets:

Saturday Morning Market, May 21-November 19, 9 AM – 1 PM

Wednesday Evening Market, June 15-September 14, 4 PM – 7 PM

Holiday Market, December 3-17, 10 AM – 2 PM

All market events take place at Marquette Commons.

“Our market is a small business incubator. We look for applicants who are passionate about what they do and are looking to bring an idea to life,” said DMFM Market Manager Sara Johnson. “We have options that work great whether you’re a legacy vendor, in the process of growing or starting a business, or first-time applicants excited to test the waters.”

DMFM says that while there is no application deadline, spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. You can find the market application here.

Interested participants are able to pick and choose which dates they would like to be considered for, and are not required to commit to every Saturday. Daily rates range from $15-25. Flexible commitment options include:

Full-Time Vendors: Typically reserved for legacy vendors, Full-Time Vendors commit to every market for a specific season. Benefits include reduced weekly fees and a dedicated booth for the season duration.

Typically reserved for legacy vendors, Full-Time Vendors commit to every market for a specific season. Benefits include reduced weekly fees and a dedicated booth for the season duration. Part-Time Vendors: Vendors who have a seasonal product, or limited inventory supply are ideal Part-Time Vendors. Benefits included reduced weekly fees and pre-scheduled dates based on the vendor’s availability.

Vendors who have a seasonal product, or limited inventory supply are ideal Part-Time Vendors. Benefits included reduced weekly fees and pre-scheduled dates based on the vendor’s availability. Drop-In Vendors: New businesses, first-timers, visiting artists, or someone testing out an idea make a great Drop-In Vendor. We will ask for your availability and notify you shall any openings arise.

You can find DMFM’s full market policies here.

For more information about the market, you can contact Sara Johnson, Market Manager by calling (906) 228-9475 ext. 105 or emailing farmersmarket@downtownmarquette.org.

