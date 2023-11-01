MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) – It’s that time of year again when winter parking bans go into effect.

The City of Marquette’s Winter Parking Ban began on Wednesday, November 1 and will be in effect until April 1. Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim explains the reason for these parking restrictions.

“So, the reason being is we need a chance to clear the streets to plow the streets to maintain them, as we saw yesterday with that, with snow sneaking up on us the way it did yesterday,” said Grim. “The roads can get very slippery and dangerous. So, getting into our around the clock crews a chance to take care of the roads and that’s the reason for the parking ban.”

There is no parking on any city street between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. The Winter Parking Ban carries a fine of $75.00 and a vehicle could also be towed if it is impeding snow removal efforts by city plow crews. Vehicle owners should make off-street parking arrangements for their vehicles for the winter season as soon as possible.

Cooperation by everyone will make it easier for the plow crews to do their job and make the roads safer for everyone.

The cities of Ishpeming and Negaunee instituted their winter parking ban on Wednesday as well, running until May 1. In Ishpeming there will be no parking on any city street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., with a fine of $50 and possible towing if snow is predicted. Negaunee’s parking ban goes into effect between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. with a $50 fine and possible towing.

Houghton instituted its winter parking ban Wednesday through May 1 with no street parking from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. and Iron Mountain/Kingsford has instituted similar parking restrictions beginning Wednesday.

The cities of Munising and Escanaba have winter parking bans that begin later this month.

For more information, contact your local police department.