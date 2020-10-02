Aspirus further limiting visitors at all locations

UPPER PENISULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Aspirus announced Friday that they will re-instating tighter visitor restrictions at its locations across Upper Michigan and Wisconsin to minimize the spread of respiratory infections like COVID-19, influenza, and RSV.

Aspirus’ temporary visitor restrictions, which will be implemented before the weekend, will apply to both inpatient and outpatient settings to protect patients, staff and community members.

These restrictions will help the Aspirus team continue to provide safe, excellent care to all who need it.

Until further notice, visitors will not be allowed at Aspirus locations, with the following exceptions:

Clinics – One adult support person allowed for patients with specific caregiving needs.

One adult support person allowed for patients with specific caregiving needs. Compassionate care – Visitation not restricted during end-of-life situations but may be managed at the discretion of the care team.

Visitation not restricted during end-of-life situations but may be managed at the discretion of the care team. COVID-19 patients – Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and in end-of-life situations.

– Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and in end-of-life situations. Inpatient areas – One adult health care decision maker or support person for patients with specific caregiving needs.

One adult health care decision maker or support person for patients with specific caregiving needs. Labor and delivery patients – Birth mother and one support person.

Birth mother and one support person. Outpatient treatment centers (dialysis and oncology) – One adult support person.

– One adult support person. Patients under 18 – Two primary adult support persons.

Two primary adult support persons. Surgery/procedure patients – One adult support person, recommended to wait in vehicle or designated location.

Nursing Home/Assisted Living residents

No visitors, however family members with special circumstances are encouraged to call the location to discuss. Aspirus nursing home/assisted living locations include:

Tivoli at Divine Savior Healthcare– Portage, WI

Aspirus Medford Hospital – Care and Rehabilitation and Country Gardens – Medford, WI

Aspirus Pleasant View – Phillips, WI

Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Long Term Care – Ontonagon, MI

Aspirus Langlade Hospital – Rosalia Gardens – Antigo, WI

All approved visitors are required to wear a facemask at all times while in an Aspirus facility.

