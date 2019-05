Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

Aspirus Ironwood Hospital & Clinics recently donated first aid kits to the AD Johnston High School in Bessemer in support of the health and wellness of their students.

The kits include items such as bandages, butterfly wound closures, gauze dressings, first aid tape, antibiotic ointment and more.