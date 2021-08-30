Aspirus Medical Monday: August is Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – For this Aspirus Medical Monday, Local 3’s Brianna MacLean speaks with Dr. Taylor Douglas, an optometrist at Aspirus Eye Center – Ironwood.
With August being Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month, Dr. Douglas discusses the importance of this month, how you can protect your children’s eyes, and what signs and symptoms to look out for when it comes to your children’s eyesight.
Watch the video above to hear all of the information Dr. Douglas provides.
