UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – January is National Blood Donor Month, which focuses on raising awareness for blood donations and the importance of donating blood to save lives in our communities.

“Blood is essential for lifesaving medical care for patients with traumatic injuries or chronic illnesses, as well as those in need of surgeries or cancer treatments,” said Christina Asiala, Director – Laboratory Services at Aspirus Health. “The reality is that all of us are likely to know someone who will need blood at some point.”

According to the Community Blood Center, someone in America needs a blood transfusion every two seconds. Aspirus Keweenaw is one of 13 hospitals in the U.P. that receives blood from the U.P. Regional Blood Center. Melissa Loukus, the manager of laboratory services at Aspirus Keweenaw, said blood donations are usually critically low in the winter months, especially right after the holidays.

“We are at a critical point right now we are in need of all blood types,” said Loukus. “And like I mentioned earlier, we see a decline during this time of year and we’re definitely seeing that reflected in our blood supply here and at other hospitals in the U.P.”

Upcoming blood drives are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

Thursday, January 19: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital, 205 Osceola Street, Laurium

Wednesday, January 25: Noon – 3:00 p.m.

Aspirus Ironwood Hospital, N 10561 Grandview Ln, Ironwood

Aspirus Ironwood Hospital, N 10561 Grandview Ln, Ironwood

Thursday, February 16: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital, 601 S 7th Street, Ontonagon

Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital, 601 S 7thStreet, Ontonagon



Donation appointments can be made by calling 906-449-1450, walk-ins are welcome.

For more information on community blood drives or to find a blood drive happening near you, contact the U.P. Regional Blood Center at 1-800-491-4483.