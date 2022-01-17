(WJMN) – On this Aspirus Medical Monday, we are talking about January being National Blood Donor Month.

Here in the U.P. and nationwide we are experiencing a critically low blood supply. Christina Asiala, director of regional lab services for Aspirus Health, explains why there continue to be low blood inventories.

“There is almost always a need for blood, however, since COVID we’ve really struggled to maintain an adequate supply of blood for our patients in the U.P. Right now blood inventories are at an all-time critical low both locally and nationwide. So it’s difficult for us. Sometimes when we’re low in the U.P. we’re able to borrow from other areas in the country but across the U.S. blood is critically low everywhere.”

Asiala encourages everyone who can give blood to donate and save a life.

“Donating blood is extremely important because we can’t artificially produce blood and we can’t legally purchase blood from donors. The only way we can get blood for our hospital patients is from a blood donation. A single unit of blood can save up to three lives. Across our four U.P. Aspirus hospitals over 2,500 lives have been saved in the last year alone just because of blood donations.”

She goes on to explain where your blood goes once you’ve donated.

“So blood that is donated mainly goes to patients that are in hospitals. The main use of blood is in anyone who is a trauma patient like in a car accident. Patients who have cancer often require a blood donation. Anyone who has surgery whether it is emergent or routine surgery you often need blood during that surgery as well.”

Aspirus Health alongside most U.P. hospitals receives its blood from the U.P. Regional Blood Center. To learn more on how to donate through the center, click here.

