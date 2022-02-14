UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – February 13 through February 19 is National Cardiac Rehab Week. It’s meant to draw attention to the role of cardiac rehabilitation in reducing the potentially devastating effects of heart disease.

Andrew Meverden is a supervisor of regional exercise physiology for Aspirus Health. He explains what cardiac rehab is.

“Cardiac rehab is an educational exercise program that is tailored specifically to the needs of the patient. What we typically have done is when we get a patient referral we have them come in, do an initial assessment to kind of see them and look at everything chart-wise and compare it to the person and kind of see where they’re at physically, where they want to be goal wise and then we tailor a specific program to them to kind of get them there. And then with it, we have them EKG monitored the entire time so we can look at the electrical pattern of the heart.”

There are specific types of patients who need cardiac rehab.

“Cardiac rehab would cover anyone who might have had a recent heart attack, a stent, a bypass, a valve repair or replacement, chronic heart failure, and then basically stable angina for chest pain. And with it it’s typically for within a year,” said Meverden.

Meverden touches on what a patient would learn during cardiac rehab.

“The biggest thing is looking at what they had done, and educational wise of what they need to watch out for signs and symptoms. And then looking at what they currently know and what they would like to know, and with it, we tailor it for you but anything you have or someone you know might have by all means any questions with that can be brought.”

There are cardiac rehab locations at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital, Aspirus Houghton Clinic, Aspirus Iron River, and Aspirus Ironwood. To learn more, click here.

