UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Every second counts when someone is experiencing cardiac arrest. On this Aspirus Medical Monday, the focus is on lifesaving skills and techniques.

June 1-7 is National CPR and AED Awareness Week. According to the American Heart Association, 70 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes. Christina Verran, a nursing supervisor and trauma coordinator at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital, shares why it’s important to know basic CPR and AED training.

“I highly recommend everyone has at least the basic CPR skills,” said Verran. “At the very least, a non-trained bystander can still provide even a simplified version of conventional CPR and can provide chest compressions only, which is fantastic if we can just get started immediately that at least gets the blood flowing through the body and that can make a difference. It can make a difference between life and death. So, I definitely highly encourage everyone to be trained on basic life support training and learn how to how to properly do CPR and use an AED.”

Verran goes on to share some CPR and AED tips and reminders.

“If you have somebody that is unresponsive, always check for responsiveness. Look, listen and feel check to see if they’re breathing and check their pulse do that for no more than 10 seconds. If they have a pulse but are not breathing, you would provide rescue breaths. If they do not have a pulse, you’re going to start chest compressions immediately,” said Verran.

“For chest compressions, I try to remind everybody please remember is push hard and push fast in the center of the chest to get a rate of 100 to 120 compressions a minute, and sometimes it helps people find it’s kind of funny, but sometimes it helps when you’re doing your chest compressions to do it to the beat of Staying Alive by the Bee Gees. And every year 35,000 people die from cardiac arrest in the U.S. So, CPR can double or even sometimes triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest, and this is very important.”

You can become certified in CPR by taking a class in person or online. To find a course near you, reach out to local technical colleges, visit www.aspirus.org/ems-training-ride-along-program or contact amy.larson@aspirus.org.