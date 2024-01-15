UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month, and on this Aspirus Medical Monday we are talking about what this condition is and the importance of annual eye exams.

According to the National Eye Institute, glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States. It is a condition in which elevated eye pressure may damage the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain. Aspirus Health Optometrist Matthew Verbrigghe says many people who have glaucoma don’t know they have the disease because there are often no early symptoms.

“Glaucoma is one of the, I guess terms for it is the silent killer of sight. Because in the early and moderate stages of glaucoma, most people don’t have any sort of symptoms. They’re not going to notice that their vision’s actually worse because it’s something that’s happening is happening slowly and peripherally, most of the time,” said Verbrigghe. “And even in the severe stages, sometimes you’ll have people come in where one of the eyes maybe is only affected mild to moderately. The other eye has, you know, severe glaucoma and noticeable vision loss, but they don’t even notice it, because they’re using the good eye. So, it’s one of those things where you don’t feel it. You typically don’t see it, and so you wouldn’t know that you would have it unless you have come into an eye care provider.”

There’s no cure for glaucoma, but starting treatment as early as possible can help stop vision loss.

“We typically start with topical treatment or eyedrops a number of different eyedrops on the market that what they do is they were using a number of different mechanisms they lower the internal pressure of your eye, which reduces the risk of progression of the glaucoma,” said Verbrigghe. “So that’s typically what we start with is topical drops. And then and then we start we monitor the glaucoma using a number of different tests. And if it we see that it’s progressing, we can either add more drops change that treatment, or if the drops aren’t working, or if it’s not a good option for a patient like if they can’t physically get the drops in their eyes.

“And then we start to consider maybe some of those more moderate treatments like there’s laser procedures that can be done. And there’s, you know, a lot of ophthalmologists now are doing stent procedures where they will actually place a stent into the draining structure of the eye during cataract surgery. And so that is when we start referring to either local ophthalmologist who are doing that or glaucoma specialists,” Verbrigghe explained.

Anyone can get glaucoma, but people who are at higher risk include those over 60 years old, especially if you are Hispanic or Latino, are African American and over 40 years old, have a family history of glaucoma or have diabetes. For more information on glaucoma treatment or schedule your annual eye exam, please visit aspirus.org.